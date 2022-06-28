Medvedev: Crimea is Russian. For it, We are Ready to have a Third World War

“Crimea is part of Russia. If a NATO country invades the territory, it will lead to World War III”.

This was announced by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with the news site "Argumenty i Fakty ", quoted by Reuters.

"For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to invade Crimea is a declaration of war against our country," he warned. "And if this is done by a NATO member state, it means a conflict with the entire North Atlantic Alliance. World War III. A complete catastrophe."

Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Moscow would strengthen its borders and "be ready for retaliation."

“Iskander hypersonic missiles could be deployed”, he said

/ClubZ