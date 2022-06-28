Medvedev: Crimea is Russian. For it, We are Ready to have a Third World War

World » RUSSIA | June 28, 2022, Tuesday // 12:04
Bulgaria: Medvedev: Crimea is Russian. For it, We are Ready to have a Third World War Russian "Iskander" hypersonic missile

Crimea is part of Russia. If a NATO country invades the territory, it will lead to World War III”.

This was announced by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with the news site "Argumenty i Fakty ", quoted by Reuters.

"For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to invade Crimea is a declaration of war against our country," he warned. "And if this is done by a NATO member state, it means a conflict with the entire North Atlantic Alliance. World War III. A complete catastrophe."

Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Moscow would strengthen its borders and "be ready for retaliation."

Iskander hypersonic missiles could be deployed”, he said

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Crimea, Russian, war, Medvedev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria