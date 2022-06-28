Medvedev: Crimea is Russian. For it, We are Ready to have a Third World War
“Crimea is part of Russia. If a NATO country invades the territory, it will lead to World War III”.
This was announced by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with the news site "Argumenty i Fakty ", quoted by Reuters.
"For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to invade Crimea is a declaration of war against our country," he warned. "And if this is done by a NATO member state, it means a conflict with the entire North Atlantic Alliance. World War III. A complete catastrophe."
Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Moscow would strengthen its borders and "be ready for retaliation."
“Iskander hypersonic missiles could be deployed”, he said
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Default: For the First Time in a Century, Russia has Not Repaid its Government Debt in Foreign Currency
- » Lavrov: The EU and NATO are forming a Temporary Coalition for War with Russia
- » Kremlin Renames Street in front of US Embassy in Moscow to “Donetsk People's Republic”
- » A Journalist Persecuted in Russia was Advised to avoid Bulgaria
- » Russia is Furious with the EU over the Suspended Transit through Lithuania to Kaliningrad
- » Russia reports of Injured Personnel by Ukrainian Missile Strike on Gas Platforms in the Black Sea