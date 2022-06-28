North Macedonia Postpones the Debate on the "French Proposal"

June 28, 2022, Tuesday
Bulgaria: North Macedonia Postpones the Debate on the "French Proposal" The Speaker of the Parliament of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi

The Speaker of the Parliament of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi did not put to the vote the proposal of the coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE Nikola Mitseski, who asked at yesterday's parliamentary session to consider the issue of negotiations with Sofia and the negotiating framework with the EU, BGNES reports.

"The Republic of North Macedonia is the first point in the parliament of Bulgaria, the negotiations are not discussed in our parliament. It is a shame that the country is talked about in other parliaments, not in ours," Mitseski said.

Xhaferi explained that he could not put the proposal to a vote because, in order for the issue to be considered in parliament, the relevant documents had to be submitted. However, according to Mitseski, the documents were submitted to the Committee on European Affairs on Friday, and the chairman of the opposition party "Left" said that documents "on the hottest issue have been submitted to the parliament for two years, but because it is not about Kosovo or Albania Xhaferi doesn't consider it necessary to put it up for discussion."

VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimche Arsovski asked:

"Is there a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was sent today to the Republic of Bulgaria to negotiate the French proposal? Is it true that this team is negotiating today to include the proposal in the protocol for the European Union? With this silence, the Foreign Ministry team does it not shape the sad fate of the country, far from the eyes of society?"

At a news conference Friday, North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic announced that when they receive the final French proposal, it will be submitted to parliament so MPs can speak on it.

