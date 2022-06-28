"Democratic Bulgaria" at the Presidential Consultations: It is Important to form a Cabinet with the First Term

Consultations with President Rumen Radev to form a new government within this parliament continue today. At Dondukov 2 he received representatives of “Democratic Bulgaria”.

President Radev commented that the political crisis is extremely important because people expect efforts from politicians in this complex situation. He praised the consistent policy of Democratic Bulgaria for judicial reform, which has fallen out of the focus of the cabinet. He warned that if decisive reforms are not undertaken in the first 100 days, the status quo will seek revenge. “There are steps, but the closure of the special courts is only the first step in the long and important road that must be taken. It is very important to find a balance between the fact that it takes time and effort on the part of the parties to form a new cabinet, and at the same time there is a lot of work to be done to adopt the budget and to lay a legislative basis for adopting the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. The big topic is the overall assessment of the political situation and whether this National Assembly has the potential to form a new governing majority, whether the boring professionalism or the square drive to consolidate more followers is more important”, Radev said.

Hristo Ivanov replied that the consultations are precisely an anti-crisis measure, insofar as the purpose of the Constitution is to have a government elected and to prevent early elections. “The crisis has another aspect - of the political class, where everything is too personal and the essential issues cannot be discussed. In that sense, the consultations are an important element of the attempt to restore the opportunity for conversation”, Ivanov said. He added that it is very important to try to form a cabinet with the first term, as it is the one with the highest expectations. He noted that the focus on judicial reform should continue, with broad agreement on its implementation.

He expressed skepticism that new elections would give a magical solution to the problems.

Talks today began with "There Is Such a People"; a meeting with "Vazrazhdane" is forthcoming.

Yesterday, GERB-SDS and DPS responded to the president's invitation. "We Continue the Change" and BSP postponed the consultations until the state budget is adopted.



/BNT