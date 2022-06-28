COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Sharp Jump in New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 595 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Bulgaria (472 more than yesterday)with 5331 tests performed (nearly 11.1 percent positive), it is clear from the new data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of virus infection in Bulgaria reached 1,170,686. The active cases are 60,930.

The total number of cured is 1,072,509. During the last 24 hours, the number of cured people is 987.

There are 329 hospitalized patients. 26 of them are in intensive care units.

One person died in the last 24 hours. The total number of dead is 37,247.

57.48 percent of those infected in the last 24 hours have not been vaccinated.

There are 63 new hospital admissions. 71.43 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The total number of doses of vaccines against covid in our country is 4,407,486. The total number of people with a completed vaccination course is 2,061,478.

/BTA