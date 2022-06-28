Day 125 of the Invasion of Ukraine: At least 18 Dead after Russians Hit a Mall in Kremenchuk

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

At least 18 dead after Russians hit a mall in Kremenchuk

The death toll from a strike at a shopping center in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has reached 18, with 59 injured.

The head of the Ukrainian Emergency Service Sergey Kruk said that 25 of the victims were hospitalized. He noted that firefighters were able to locate the fire that broke out in the building after the impact.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the missile strike as one of the most heinous acts of terrorism in Europe. According to him, the attack was completely deliberate and was carried out by "immoral terrorists who should not have a place on Earth":

"The Russian state has become the largest terrorist organization in the world. This is a fact and must become a legal one. Everyone in the world must know that by buying or transporting Russian oil, it maintains ties with Russian banks, pays taxes and duties to the Russian state, that means giving money to terrorists."

Russia’s bombing of a shopping centre in Kremenchuk is an abomination. We share the pain of the victims’ families, and the anger in the face of such an atrocity. The Russian people have to see the truth:pic.twitter.com/7drortbGSE — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 27, 2022

About 1,000 civilians were in the busy shopping center during the attack yesterday afternoon, Volodymyr Zelensky said. He said the mall had no strategic value for Russia and did not pose a threat to its forces

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Russia is a disgrace to humanity and must bear the consequences. He again demanded more heavy weapons for his country and new sanctions against Moscow.

Adviser to the head of the presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovych called the attack: “rocket Bucha”

"It is clear that we will respond to them and we will respond for a long time, thoroughly and with taste. And they will respond to us. The war has started on the path of escalation. We will strike at military targets, this is an issue that cannot be discussed."

A call for UN Security Council

Ukraine also called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the latest Russian strikes. The main issue for it will be exactly what happened in Kremenchuk.

A spokesman for the UN, Stephane Dujarric, called the attack "pathetic", and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was the next in a series of atrocities.

For their part, the leaders of the G7 countries described it as "disgusting". According to them, what happened in Kremenchuk is a war crime and those involved must be held accountable.

Russia is also reacting. Russia's deputy UN envoy, Dmitry Polyansky, described the incident as a new Ukrainian provocation in the style of Bucha and stressed that there were many inconsistencies "that stand out".

Killed and wounded after shelling in Kharkiv

Russian shelling on Monday in the central areas of the city of Kharkiv damaged residential buildings and a primary school, killing five people and injuring dozens, the regional governor of the Kharkiv region said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR, Nova