The Committee on Budgets Decided: 0% VAT on Bread in Bulgaria

At an extraordinary meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, deputies voted for zero VAT on bread. However, the proposal to reduce the tax on fruits and vegetables did not pass.

We remind you that today the deputies vote, on second reading, the update of the state budget. It must provide for the transfer of increased pensions from 1 July, as well as anti-crisis measures.

On Tuesday, at an extraordinary session, the budget will enter the plenary hall.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova