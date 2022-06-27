NATO: Bulgaria Increased Defense Spending by 7.49% compared to Last Year

Politics » DEFENSE | June 27, 2022, Monday // 16:48
Bulgaria: NATO: Bulgaria Increased Defense Spending by 7.49% compared to Last Year Resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (left) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) @Council of Ministers

Bulgaria this year increased defense spending by 7.49 percent compared to last year, according to NATO estimates presented today. This year, the country will spend 1.67 percent of GDP on defense.

Of the 30 countries in the alliance, only the United States, Greece, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Britain and Latvia have already reached the target of defense spending equal to two percent of GDP, the data show.

Our country invests 22.6 percent of defense funds in providing equipment. Most NATO countries, like ours, meet the goal of spending 20 percent of military spending on defense.

For the eighth year in a row, there has been an increase in defense spending in the alliance”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. He noted that 19 more pact countries are expected to achieve military spending equal to two percent of GDP by the end of the year, and this will continue to be the minimum expected of the allies.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, GDP, Bulgaria, defense
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria