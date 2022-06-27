Bulgaria: "We Continue the Change" Did Not Come for Consultations with the President

Politics | June 27, 2022, Monday // 13:47
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: "We Continue the Change" Did Not Come for Consultations with the President Party leader Kiril Petkov (left) and Asen Vassilev (right)

"We Continue the Change" did not come to the Presidency at 1 p.m., where consultations with the head of state were expected to begin before he handed over a mandate to form a cabinet.

The WCC party points out that they cannot attend the pre-announced time, as there is a meeting of the budget committee in the parliament at the same time. They will ask for a new consultation hour after President Rumen Radev returns from Madrid.

Here you can find out when are the next consultations and with which political parties.

/BNT

