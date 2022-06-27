Bulgaria: "We Continue the Change" Did Not Come for Consultations with the President
"We Continue the Change" did not come to the Presidency at 1 p.m., where consultations with the head of state were expected to begin before he handed over a mandate to form a cabinet.
The WCC party points out that they cannot attend the pre-announced time, as there is a meeting of the budget committee in the parliament at the same time. They will ask for a new consultation hour after President Rumen Radev returns from Madrid.
Here you can find out when are the next consultations and with which political parties.
/BNT
