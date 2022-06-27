Bulgaria: First Day of the Presidential Consultations to Form a New Government (UPDATED)

On June 27, 2022, Head of State Rumen Radev held consultations with representatives of the parliamentary groups of the 47th National Assembly to hand over a mandate to form a new government within the current parliament. They were held at the presidential institution.

Representatives of "We Continue the Change" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party did not come to today's consultations and requested a reschedule.

Today, the resignation of Petkov’s cabinet has been submitted to the National Assembly.

On Monday, June 27, the head of state had meetings with:

From 13.00 p.m. - representatives of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" (WCC);

From 2.15 p.m. - representatives of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group;

From 3.30 p.m. - representatives of the parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS);

From 4.45 p.m. - representatives of the parliamentary group Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP);

On Tuesday, June 28, consultations will be held with:

From 9.00 a.m. - with representatives of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" (TISP);

From 10.15 a.m. - with representatives of the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB);

From 11.30 a.m. - with representatives of the parliamentary group of “Vazrazhdane”.

