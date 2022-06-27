Bulgaria: Petkov's Cabinet has Officially submitted its Resignation

Politics | June 27, 2022, Monday // 10:45
The resignation of the government has been submitted to the National Assembly, BNT reported. At this stage, no statement by the resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is planned.

Petkov's cabinet remained in power for just over six months and was ousted by a no-confidence vote last week with 124 votes from GERB, DPS, Vazrazhdane and the “There Is Such a People” group.

Today, Rumen Radev will begin consultations with representatives of the parliamentary groups of the 47th National Assembly to hand over a mandate to form a new government within the current parliament

/BNT

