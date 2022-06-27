Bulgarian Doctor Kunchev: In 2-3 weeks We Expect a Peak of a New COVID-19 Wave

“We are already in a new wave of COVID-19”, confirmed on Nova TV the chief state health inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev.

"We are moving 3-4 weeks after what is happening in Western Europe. In the next two to three weeks, we are expected to face an increase in the new wave," he said.

“There will be more cases, but most of those affected will not need a hospital. The variant is still Omicron, although it already has several varieties”, added Dr. Kunchev. "We are afraid of a new variant in the fall that will bypass immunity."

Regarding monkeypox, Kunchev said the expectation would be confirmed soon: "It will be officially confirmed today when the official results of the research at the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases are released, but the specificity of the PCR reaction is such that in the process it becomes clear where things are going. So I think with over 90% confidence we can say that we have a third case of monkeypox."



The first two cases, in Bulgaria, were discovered on June 23.

/Nova