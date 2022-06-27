Bulgarian Ex-Minister: The Whole World Knows that We Export Weapons to Ukraine

"Obviously, the war in Ukraine has sunk into the tracks and will be a long event. The question is what can be done to prevent such tensions from recurring."

This was said to BNR by Ivailo Kalfin, former Deputy Prime Minister, former Foreign and Social Minister and former MEP. He is currently the Executive Director of Eurofound.

“Bulgarian weapons factories work in three shifts and they export”, said Kalfin. According to him, there is currently no other place in the world that needs our ammunition, except Ukraine.

"It is clear that these weapons end up in Ukraine. The Bulgarian Socialist Party thinks that people are so mediocre that they listen to their chairwoman rather than see what is happening. The whole world knows that we are exporting weapons to Ukraine, including Russia probably. And somehow only Mrs. Ninova doesn't know?"

"With this vote, Bulgaria has come out of the hopeless path after signing the agreement with North Macedonia. The previous government put the whole process on hold and blocked EU enlargement," Ivailo Kalfin commented on the fall of the veto on North Macedonia's negotiations with the EU.

“Bulgaria's lasting interest is not for someone in Skopje to promise us anything, but to see that our neighbors are a European country”, he said.

"Yes, there was pressure on Bulgaria, but we need to define our interest - not when there is pressure for us to stumble like donkeys. Diplomacy has done its job, politicians have not done their job again."

According to Kalfin, the way in which the decision to lift the veto was made in parliament was not good and will provoke a reaction in Skopje.

/BNR