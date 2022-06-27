Bulgarian Ex-Minister: The Whole World Knows that We Export Weapons to Ukraine

Politics | June 27, 2022, Monday // 09:57
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Ex-Minister: The Whole World Knows that We Export Weapons to Ukraine Ivailo Kalfin @Wikimedia Commons

"Obviously, the war in Ukraine has sunk into the tracks and will be a long event. The question is what can be done to prevent such tensions from recurring."

This was said to BNR by Ivailo Kalfin, former Deputy Prime Minister, former Foreign and Social Minister and former MEP. He is currently the Executive Director of Eurofound.

Bulgarian weapons factories work in three shifts and they export”, said Kalfin. According to him, there is currently no other place in the world that needs our ammunition, except Ukraine.

"It is clear that these weapons end up in Ukraine. The Bulgarian Socialist Party thinks that people are so mediocre that they listen to their chairwoman rather than see what is happening. The whole world knows that we are exporting weapons to Ukraine, including Russia probably. And somehow only Mrs. Ninova doesn't know?"

"With this vote, Bulgaria has come out of the hopeless path after signing the agreement with North Macedonia. The previous government put the whole process on hold and blocked EU enlargement," Ivailo Kalfin commented on the fall of the veto on North Macedonia's negotiations with the EU.

Bulgaria's lasting interest is not for someone in Skopje to promise us anything, but to see that our neighbors are a European country”, he said.

"Yes, there was pressure on Bulgaria, but we need to define our interest - not when there is pressure for us to stumble like donkeys. Diplomacy has done its job, politicians have not done their job again."

According to Kalfin, the way in which the decision to lift the veto was made in parliament was not good and will provoke a reaction in Skopje.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kalfin, weapons, Ukraine, north macedonia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria