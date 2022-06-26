Day 123 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Explosions in Kyiv, Widodo will meet Zelensky and Putin

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, attacks continue all over the country

Four explosions were heard in Kyiv early this morning. In a residential complex near the city center, there is a fire and thick gray smoke rises.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said details would be announced at a later stage.

At the same time, intense missile attacks mark the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

“Over the past 24 hours, more than 45 Russian missiles have hit various regions of Ukraine, such as the Zhytomyr, Lviv and Chernihiv regions and the city of Mykolaiv”, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message. He described this as a demonstration by Russia and an attempt by Russia to show that it was succeeding:

"Today marks the fifth month of a full-scale war. The occupiers tried to take over much of our country on the fifth day, but are forced to make a missile demonstration in the fifth month that does not change anything strategically for Russia. The stage of the war is complicated - morally and emotionally."

According to Zelensky, what happened is a confirmation that the sanctions against the Russian side are insufficient.

The situation in Sievierodonetsk

Meanwhile, Ukrainian shelling on Saturday forced Russian forces to stop the evacuation of people from the “Azot” chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, just hours after the city came under Russian control.

According to Kyiv, Ukrainian Special Forces are still in Sievierodonetsk and directing artillery fire against Russian forces.

Lukashenko to receive Russian missiles

And after meeting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would send Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus.

In addition to the missile systems it will send, Moscow will help Minsk re-equip SU-25 fighter jets in the Belarusian army.

The details will be specified by the military ministers of the two countries. Putin and Lukashenko also discussed Lithuania's decision to suspend the transit of goods to Kaliningrad, which are on the EU's sanctions list.

BBC: There are 20,000 foreign fighters in Ukraine from more than 50 countries

More than 20,000 people from more than 50 countries are foreign fighters who have joined the Ukrainian military since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, informs BBC.

The media published a report by correspondent Olga Malchevska, who gained access to one of the secret training bases of the International Legion in Eastern Ukraine.

The report from the visit says that the foreign fighters have signed official contracts.

The President of Indonesia will meet with Putin and Zelensky

Indonesian President and G20 President Joko Widodo left for Europe today, where he plans to visit Russia and Ukraine and meet with the leaders of the countries to promote peace talks.

Widodo left for Germany to attend the G-7 summit from June 26 to 27, and will then travel to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The mission is to ask ... President Zelensky to open a forum for peace dialogue, for peace, because the war must be stopped," he told a news conference in Jakarta.

The two leaders will also discuss the food supply chain, "which needs to be reactivated" soon, Widodo said. From Kyiv, Widodo will travel to Moscow, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit to Moscow is scheduled for June 30, Indonesian authorities said earlier.

"With the same mission, I will ask President Putin to start a dialogue and immediately declare a ceasefire and an end to the war," he said.

Earlier in April, Widodo announced that he had called Zelensky and invited him to join world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022.

This year, Indonesia is the rotating chair of the G20 and is under pressure from Western countries, led by the United States, to exclude Russia from the meeting.

However, Widodo did not cancel the invitation to Russia and said Putin had confirmed his intention to attend the summit in November.

Indonesia, like most major emerging economies, has sought to maintain a neutral position and called for a peaceful solution to the months-long conflict.

Widodo refused to send weapons to Ukraine in response to Zelensky's request, instead offering humanitarian aid.

After the European visit, Widodo will travel to the United Arab Emirates before returning to Indonesia.

