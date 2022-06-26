North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister: We may Not Get a New Proposal
“North Macedonia is in constant communication with France and Bulgaria in order to reach a proposal that takes into account all sensitive topics”, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on TV21.
But the minister also acknowledged that it is possible that no new proposal will be received by the end of June.
"If we do not agree, that is, if one of the parties does not accept, then we may not receive a new proposal at all until the end of June this year. If we anchor ourselves in our positions and say that we do not accept such a decision, and at the same time the Bulgarians do the same, then we just know how things will go further. We are in constant communication with France and Bulgaria to see how we can possibly reach a proposal that will take into account sensitive topics. We cannot have a proposal that takes into account only Bulgarian demands," Osmani said.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Belgrade: The Creation of the Serbian World is a Process that Cannot be Stopped
- » Former Albanian PM: The Bulgarian Veto does Not Block us, Rama is to Blame
- » North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Explained why Skopje Opposes the "French Proposal"
- » After the Western Balkans Meeting: There is Still 50% Chance of a Deal with Bulgaria
- » PM of North Macedonia in Brussels: The French Proposal is Unacceptable in this Version
- » The "French" Proposal Shook the Macedonian Government, Kovachevski Hardened his Tone