North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister: We may Not Get a New Proposal

“North Macedonia is in constant communication with France and Bulgaria in order to reach a proposal that takes into account all sensitive topics”, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on TV21.

But the minister also acknowledged that it is possible that no new proposal will be received by the end of June.

"If we do not agree, that is, if one of the parties does not accept, then we may not receive a new proposal at all until the end of June this year. If we anchor ourselves in our positions and say that we do not accept such a decision, and at the same time the Bulgarians do the same, then we just know how things will go further. We are in constant communication with France and Bulgaria to see how we can possibly reach a proposal that will take into account sensitive topics. We cannot have a proposal that takes into account only Bulgarian demands," Osmani said.

/BGNES