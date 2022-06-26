North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister: We may Not Get a New Proposal

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 26, 2022, Sunday // 11:14
Bulgaria: North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister: We may Not Get a New Proposal North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osman

North Macedonia is in constant communication with France and Bulgaria in order to reach a proposal that takes into account all sensitive topics”, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on TV21.

But the minister also acknowledged that it is possible that no new proposal will be received by the end of June.

"If we do not agree, that is, if one of the parties does not accept, then we may not receive a new proposal at all until the end of June this year. If we anchor ourselves in our positions and say that we do not accept such a decision, and at the same time the Bulgarians do the same, then we just know how things will go further. We are in constant communication with France and Bulgaria to see how we can possibly reach a proposal that will take into account sensitive topics. We cannot have a proposal that takes into account only Bulgarian demands," Osmani said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: osmani, north macedonia, Bulgaria, proposal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria