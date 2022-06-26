Belgrade: The Creation of the Serbian World is a Process that Cannot be Stopped

“The creation of the Serbian world is a process that cannot be stopped”, said Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin. “It is important that all Serbs, no matter where they live, be united and that all issues of national interest be resolved together in Belgrade, the capital of all Serbs”, he stressed.

"The Serbian world means that Serbs are a political people, it means that we solve the most important national issues together, it means that we are always with our Serbia, just as Serbia is with us, no matter where we live," Vulin said at a fair in Bukovac near Novi Sad.

The minister said they had gathered in Bukovac to "speak our language, sing our songs, rejoice that we are together and that we exist".

"And all those who think that there are no Serbs and that there is no Serbian world or that there should not be one, should come to see us, to see these wonderful children of ours and to understand that they have made a big mistake because there are Serbs and there is a Serbian world," he said.

He added that Novi Sad was a city for all Serbs and all citizens, regardless of their last name, that it was a city that belonged to everyone and that "no one has the right to divide them."

This is not the first time that Vulin has spoken about the Serbian world as a civil servant, although President Aleksandar Vucic, for whom Vulin has only had praises, has said that the policy of the "Serbian world" is not the policy of that country.

Vucic said it was official state policy that said Serbia's borders were inviolable and that Belgrade had nothing to do with foreign borders.

"Every time, they say, it is Vucic and Serbia, because they have to find the culprit for everything in Serbia. That is why it is important for people to know what Serbia's official policy is, it is the one that says that Serbia's borders are inviolable and that we are not interested in foreign borders. We must keep ours and show in a clear and unambiguous way what our policy is," Vucic said.

However, Vulin enjoys great confidence in Vucic, and part of the public believes he is saying what Vucic thinks, the Belgrade-based “Danas” newspaper reported.

