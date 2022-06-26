73% of Europeans Plan to Travel in the next 6 months

Bulgaria: 73% of Europeans Plan to Travel in the next 6 months @Pixabay

73% of Europeans plan to travel in the next 6 months, with 60% of them planning to travel more than once during this period, according to a study by the European Commission for Tourism.

The most enthusiastic travelers this summer are Poles, Spaniards and the Dutch, where three out of four respondents plan summer trips”, said Lublena Dimova, research manager at the European Tourism Commission.

31 percent go to neighboring countries, 30 percent plan to rest in their own country.

The most popular this summer are the holidays lasting 4 - 6 nights.

The data show that people who will rest at sea are more likely to spend longer vacations than those who will prefer a holiday in the mountains or in the city.

Nearly half of the respondents have set aside up to 1,000 euros per person for their upcoming trip. Lyublena Dimova pointed out:

"It should be noted that people's uncertainty about the stability of their personal finances has increased by about 7 percent compared to last summer. Inflation and rising travel prices, in particular airline tickets, are becoming a leading concern for travel in the near future."

