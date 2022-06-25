Bulgaria: Rising Prices of Fruits and Vegetables

Rising prices of fruits and vegetables in Bulgaria. Is there speculation and why do products in different places and markets cost us differently? In just a month and a half, cherries dropped from BGN 35 per kilogram to BGN 3-3, 50. Unfortunately, other fruits and vegetables remain expensive, and people say they are buying less and less.

The market day in Berkovitsa is Friday. Cucumbers, apricots, strawberries and cherries are mostly bought.

Nadka Mladenova came from a neighboring village to go shopping. She says she watches the prices for hours to decide what the money will be enough for.

Fruit and vegetable producers are worried about foreign imports

Traders also complain that stock market prices are high and they cannot supply people with cheaper goods.

"Sometimes our customers get angry, but there is no other way," said trader Kalinka Marinova.

There is a drastic difference in the prices of tomatoes, compared to last year”, says Kalinka. On the Berkovitsa market they go between BGN 2 and 3 per kilogram, while on the Montana market - between BGN 2.50 and BGN 3.

The Montana traders tacitly commented that the minimal difference in market prices was due to quality, not mark-ups. At the moment, no one is committed to predicting whether the prices of fruits and vegetables will fall in the summer.

