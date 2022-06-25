Ninova: Radev's Presidential Institution is Not Enough for Him, He wants Real Power

“President Radev and Vice President Yotova began attacking the government in the first month. I had no explanation for why so quickly the president who created Petkov’s party ‘We Continue the Change’, who launched them into power, attacked them. Over time, we realized what was happening.” This was commented by the resigned Deputy Prime Minister and BSP leader Kornelia Ninova on BNT.

“President Radev's presidential institution is not enough for him, he wants real power”

“His caretaker governments have become too sweet for him. Installing them as the face of change, like dolls, he thought he would stay pulling the strings. And after Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev took responsibility, this did not happen and in my opinion the rift began with the first shift in Bulgargaz”, said Ninova.

She described in many cases the attacks by the presidency as completely biased.

“Through his appointments in the administration, the president wanted to be the hidden prime minister and Kiril Petkov to be the face”, Ninova added.

/BNT