Biden on the Abolition of Abortion Rights in the US: A Tragic Mistake

US President Joe Biden described as a "tragic mistake" the decision of the country's Supreme Court to revoke the right to abortion, approved 50 years ago.

According to him, "this is a sad day for the country, but that does not mean that the battle is over." Biden called on voters to go to the polls in November and to elect lawmakers who are willing to stand up for abortion protections.

The US Supreme Court overturned its decision 50 years ago on the right to abortion. The Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973 was seen as key to women's rights.

Yesterday's Supreme Court ruling fundamentally changes the right to abortion, and states will no longer be required to comply with Roe v. Wade. The states themselves will now be able to reduce the chances of abortion and even declare it illegal.

The vote in the highest court in the United States was 6 to 3 in favor of maintaining the restrictive law in Mississippi, but the conservative majority took the additional step to repeal Roe against Wade. In his arguments, Judge Samuel A. Alito Jr. said that Roe v. Wade was wrong from the beginning and that it was time to return the issue of abortion to the US government.

This decision was one of the most anticipated, with tensions rising last month when a draft appeared in public in which a majority of judges said they were ready to set aside a long-standing precedent.

The first comments from lawmakers were not long in coming. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the incident was a historic victory for the Constitution and the most vulnerable in our society. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said her Republican counterparts were preparing a "national abortion ban."

/BNR