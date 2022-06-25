Bulgarians are Shortening their Holidays at the Seaside because of Expensive Fuels

This year the road to the sea will cost us much more than last year. In June 2021, the average price of A-95 gasoline was about BGN 2.12, which is far below the current fuel rates.

Before it starts to smell like the sea, it usually smells like gasoline and this year of heavy gasoline spending. Currently, fuels are priced in a way that can ruin any holiday or at least shorten it.

"Last year we were on vacation for 10 days. This one will be 7 ", said a man traveling to the seaside.

"My name is Kiril and I am an ordinary worker. With these fuel prices, we will hardly be able to get from Blagoevgrad to the Black Sea. We will choose a closer location", the man says.

People living in southwestern Bulgaria prefer to go to the seaside in Greece because it is closer to them. People no longer find the 25 cents from the government as a discount. They think it’s just a drop of gasoline in an empty tank.

In order to save at least a cent and with their own skills, the drivers admit that they plan not to step on the gas pedal when driving to the sea. This reduces the average cost, and from them, we learn about other tricks for cheaper travel.

"I can tell you two that I don't apply because my cars are new. Old cars that do not have modern pumps can run on used oil. Gasoline cars can be driven with rakia ", commented one of the drivers.

/Nova