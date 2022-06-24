Former Albanian PM: The Bulgarian Veto does Not Block us, Rama is to Blame

“It is not Bulgaria's veto that has blocked the start of Albania's negotiations with the European Union, but the degradation of democracy and the failure of Edi Rama's government to meet the conditions”.

This was stated by the chairman of the Democratic Party and former Prime Minister of Albania Sali Berisha.

"There are some EU countries that do not agree to start negotiations with Albania because Albania has not fulfilled the conditions set by the EU - on the contrary, Albania has experienced great turmoil in terms of freedom of voting and the media. Not the veto of Bulgaria, but the degradation of democracy and the non-fulfillment of the conditions by the government of Edi Rama, as well as the stolen third term, which he brags about in Brussels", claims Berisha.

According to him, the evidence of the connections of criminal groups with the main representatives of the Socialist Party, starting with Rama, no one can hide them.

Another main reason, according to Berisha, for the EU's rejection and non-separation from North Macedonia is related to the unprecedented fact that Rama went as a vassal of Vucic, Albanian television Ora News quoted him as saying.

"Rama went to Brussels not as the prime minister of Albania, but as a vassal of Aleksandar Vucic, and was recruited just like Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska in BiH. This is not in line with Berlin's or Brussels' view of the Balkans, but with Belgrade's and Putin's Balkans. In the name of this, he appeared at the press conference in the famous trio - Patron Vucic and vassals Rama and Kovachevski. This had nothing to do with a joint conference but was intended to prove that he had made his choice between Berlin's Balkans and Putin's Balkans.

"Albania did not receive the status of a negotiator because the slanderer went from summit to meeting with red sneakers, a turban and ‘benevreci’ pants to make fun of the official protocol," Berisha said.

The former prime minister described Rama's statements as scandalous.

"He tackled Serbia's advocacy and rebuked EU leaders for asking Serbia to impose sanctions on Russia on the grounds of a capitulated man. According to him, 80% of Serbs call the executioner of the Ukrainian nation a hero. If they call him a hero, there is only one reason and that is Vucic," concluded Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha.

