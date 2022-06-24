Lavrov: The EU and NATO are forming a Temporary Coalition for War with Russia

World » RUSSIA | June 24, 2022, Friday // 17:26
Bulgaria: Lavrov: The EU and NATO are forming a Temporary Coalition for War with Russia

The European Union and NATO have formed a coalition to fight Russia”, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"When World War II began, Germany gathered under its banner a significant part, if not the largest, of European countries for war against the Soviet Union. It is the same now - the EU and NATO are assembling the same modern coalition to fight, and most likely to go to war with Russia. We will monitor all this very closely," he said.

According to the Minister, the political line of the European Union confirms his unwillingness to strive for the creation of a single space from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean and to implement the agreement with Russia on the development of the common space in the humanitarian, economic and security fields, emphasized the Minister.

"The European Union is proving that it does not want any unifying tendencies in Europe, that it does not and does not intend to implement the existing agreements between Russia and the EU countries on the development of common territories in the field of economy, humanitarian and internal security. And it does not want to carry out these tasks, which were formulated in accordance with the lofty goals of creating a common space from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Everything is behind us, everything is in the past," he said.

/Nova

