Bulgaria's Parliament Lifted the Veto over North Macedonia

With 170 votes “In favor”, parliament accepted Democratic Bulgaria's proposal to give a mandate to the Council of Ministers to accept the French presidency's proposal for North Macedonia.

Immediately after the decision of the National Assembly, the chairman of the General Assembly of "There Is Such a People" Toshko Yordanov read a position from the leader of his party Slavi Trifonov from the parliamentary rostrum.

"I will speak, but you will hear Slavi. GERB, Democratic Bulgaria, DPS and “We Continue the Change” have just accepted the proposal. We have a new coalition - Peevski, Boyko, Kiril Petkov and Hristo Ivanov are embraced. F*** their dignity and national self-confidence! I made my decision I took it and today it became clear why!" - says the position.

This proposal is the first step towards obtaining the green light to lift the veto and start negotiations between North Macedonia and the EU.

Now the proposal must be accepted by the Council of Ministers, which will send it to Brussels.

/BNT