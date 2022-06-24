Bulgaria's Parliament Lifted the Veto over North Macedonia

Politics | June 24, 2022, Friday // 14:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Parliament Lifted the Veto over North Macedonia @BNT

With 170 votes “In favor”, parliament accepted Democratic Bulgaria's proposal to give a mandate to the Council of Ministers to accept the French presidency's proposal for North Macedonia.

Immediately after the decision of the National Assembly, the chairman of the General Assembly of "There Is Such a People" Toshko Yordanov read a position from the leader of his party Slavi Trifonov from the parliamentary rostrum.

"I will speak, but you will hear Slavi. GERB, Democratic Bulgaria, DPS and “We Continue the Change” have just accepted the proposal. We have a new coalition - Peevski, Boyko, Kiril Petkov and Hristo Ivanov are embraced. F*** their dignity and national self-confidence! I made my decision I took it and today it became clear why!" - says the position.

This proposal is the first step towards obtaining the green light to lift the veto and start negotiations between North Macedonia and the EU.

Now the proposal must be accepted by the Council of Ministers, which will send it to Brussels.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Democratic, north macedonia, Bulgaria, parliament
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria