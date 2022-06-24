Greece is Proposing 2033 as the Deadline for the Western Balkans to Join the EU

“Greece will recommend that 2033 be set as the deadline for completing the accession process in the Western Balkans”, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Brussels.

"Greece, as the largest economy in the region, as a country that has benefited from joining the European family, is on the side of the Western Balkans. It will support the Western Balkans in their quest to become members of the European Union," he told journalists.

"We know that the process is difficult for these countries ... However, it is my opinion that it is very important to propose a specific deadline so that this process can be completed. My proposal to the European Council is for this milestone to be in 2033, thirty years after the Thessaloniki summit so that the Western Balkans and their citizens know that at the end of this long process they can really look forward to becoming members of the EU," Mitsotakis said.

/BGNES