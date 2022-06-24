Prominent “Vazrazhdane” MP Leaves the Party with Accusations against its Leader

“Vazrazhdane” (Revival) MP Elena Guncheva announced she was leaving the party and the National Assembly. She did this through her Facebook account, and in her post, she criticized the leader of the pro-Russian political force Kostadin Kostadinov. Among them is that he treated the Russophiles in the party with contempt and took unaccounted money from his deputies.

Guncheva was the only MP absent from the hall when the vote of no confidence in the cabinet was voted. “Vazrazhdane” then announced that she was in a hospital. She herself posted a photo with a splint on her leg, specifying that she has been in hospital since the beginning of June.

"After my sick leave expires, I will resign as an MP and leave ‘Vazrazhdane’, although I still believe in the ideas of the party. But I no longer trust the leader," Guncheva said in her post.

She also writes that there are problems with PR in the party and defines the legislative activity of "Vazrazhdane" as chaotic. In addition, there she had a ban on media appearances. She did not spare accusations against Kostadinov.

"The leader wants the loyal, not the smart and thinking. He has repeatedly spoken of the Russophiles with contempt, and I have been reprimanded for participating in the ‘Immortal Regiment’ in Sofia. The unaccountable money which is due for the deputies was taken from our party coffers and I don't know how they were spent. What worried me, in this case, was that none of us could afford to open a reception area in our constituency and hire an assistant or pay experts for opinions." she also wrote, alluding to synchronous voting with GERB.

"I was not explained why we had to vote together with GERB almost every time, especially for their proposals, and Desislava Atanasova (leader of the GERB parliamentary group) was a frequent guest in the (Vazrazhdane’s)parliamentary group's room," she wrote.

Guncheva clarified that she will resign as an MP on July 13, when her sick leave expired. She added that if the party leadership insists, she can leave next week.

Kostadin Kostadinov's answer was not late either. In his Facebook account, he linked her departure to yesterday's decision by the foreign commission, which voted to lift the veto over the negotiation process with North Macedonia. He explained to Nova TV that a new coalition has been formed in this case, which supports the lifting of the veto, and which is trying to divert attention from itself with attacks against "Vazrazhdane". He added that the unaccounted money was spent on party members who had health problems.

Guncheva is one of Vazrazhdane's most active MPs, often taking the floor from the parliamentary rostrum. In late March, the Specialized Prosecutor's Office announced that it was investigating reports from citizens that she had committed a crime against the state. The signals are for her post on Facebook on March 18, which reads: "Do not despair, there is some hope - Russia has precision-type weapons, so it can hit the Council of Ministers." The reason for the publication was the debate on whether to send military aid to Ukraine.

She became the seventh independent member of parliament (until she leaves it) after six lawmakers left the group of "There Is Such a People" after Slavi Trifonov's decision to withdraw his ministers from the ruling coalition. If the 47th National Assembly exists until Guncheva returns from the hospital and leaves the parliament in addition to the Vazrazhdane parliamentary group, Emil Yankov, the next on the party's list from the Plovdiv region, should take her place.

Dnevnik