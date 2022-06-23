First Cases of Monkeypox in Bulgaria

As of June 23, 2022, two cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Bulgaria. The patients are men aged 41 and 44, respectively. Both are hospitalized in hospitals in the capital and are in good general condition. Laboratory samples sent by medical institutions were confirmed at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases by specific real-time PCR analyzes.

According to initial data, both people reported traveling abroad in the previous two weeks - in Spain and the UK, respectively, without providing information about contacting people with monkeypox.

Epidemiological studies in both cases are ongoing.

/Ministry of Health