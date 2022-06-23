Bulgarian PM Petkov will Resign on Monday Morning

Kiril Petkov will resign as prime minister on Monday morning in order for procedural consultations with the president, to form a new cabinet, to begin. This was said by Petkov himself from Brussels after the EU-Western Balkans meeting.

"On Monday morning. There is no problem. We will fill in the documents immediately and submit them," Petkov said.

He said the “We Continue the Change” would continue to keep a clear line with whom to form a coalition and with whom not when they receive the mandate from the president.

"Our main goal is to fight corruption, and that cannot happen as long as you have a coalition partner who has been part of organized corruption in the country," he said.

According to him, this cannot happen with Boyko Borissov, nor can it happen with Slavi Trifonov and Toshko Yordanov. For the last two, Petkov said that they are part of the “shadowy backstage” that the Prime Minister and his party are fighting against. Kostadinov's(Vazrazhdane) five demands are also unacceptable for “We Continue the Change”, and he cannot be their partner. The same is with Peevski (DPS).

"We are left with the opportunities for the partners we currently have, plus all the independent MPs who want to support the government's policy. We would not pay the price of a deal with the backstage we are fighting against," Petkov said.

He promised that his party (WCC) would be in an even stronger position.

/BNT