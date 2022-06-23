PM of North Macedonia in Brussels: The French Proposal is Unacceptable in this Version
“The proposal of the French Presidency is unacceptable in this version for the Republic of North Macedonia”.
This was stated by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski at a press conference after the Western Balkans-European Union summit in Brussels.
Kovachevski set his terms for an acceptable proposal to start negotiations - a clear wording on the Macedonian language in the Negotiating Framework, historical issues should not be criteria, and EU membership talks should begin before the Constitution changes to include Bulgarians, Croats and Montenegrins in the preamble.
/BNR
