PM of North Macedonia in Brussels: The French Proposal is Unacceptable in this Version

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 23, 2022, Thursday // 16:47
Bulgaria: PM of North Macedonia in Brussels: The French Proposal is Unacceptable in this Version North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski

The proposal of the French Presidency is unacceptable in this version for the Republic of North Macedonia”.

This was stated by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski at a press conference after the Western Balkans-European Union summit in Brussels.

Kovachevski set his terms for an acceptable proposal to start negotiations - a clear wording on the Macedonian language in the Negotiating Framework, historical issues should not be criteria, and EU membership talks should begin before the Constitution changes to include Bulgarians, Croats and Montenegrins in the preamble.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kovachevski, macedonia, French, proposal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria