Day 120 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The Russians are Tightening the Noose around Sievierodonetsk

A hidden mobilization is underway in Mariupol, the young people are being sent to “Putlerjugend”

There is a hidden mobilization in Mariupol as the men in the city mobilize under the guise of working for a security company. At the same time, teenagers are being enrolled in youth military-patriotic organizations.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andryushchenko.

“The occupiers resorted to new tricks to ensure covert mobilization in Mariupol. Now, this is done through ‘work in a security company.’ Advertisements and leaflets have appeared throughout the city. It is true that no one is telling the men that they will have to guard the trenches on the front line. But who needs such truth when the occupation authorities are suffering from an acute shortage of cannon fodder," he said.

In addition, in Mariupol, young people are included in the Russian military-patriotic organization "Unarmy", which is compared to the German "Hitler Youth".

“Yesterday the first nine were admitted to ‘Putlerjugend’ in an exemplary manner. While some young people are resisting, others, together with their parents and ‘teachers’, are trying to use them. This is disgusting. However, there are few volunteers, Passive resistance in Mariupol is not diminishing," Andryushchenko said.

Belarus has built wooden tanks along the border with Ukraine, demonstrating a presence

The Belarusian army has deployed wooden models of tanks on its border with Ukraine. The wooden maneuvers on the border were announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Alexander Motuzyanik, quoted by "Ukrainska Pravda".

According to the Ukrainian side, Belarus is holding an event to demonstrate its presence along the border. "In order to carry out operations for operational camouflage and demonstration of their presence, units of the Armed Forces of Belarus have wooden models of tanks in the border areas of Ukraine," Motuzyanik said.

Meanwhile, along the border, Belarusian forces have deployed at least 7 battalions in the Brest and Gomel regions. These are about 4,000 personnel, but according to Motuzyanik, it should be known that there is also a Russian army there. The exact number was not announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, but he announced that there are a number of settlements where Russians are housed.

"Given the logistics that Belarus provides to the Russian army, it is quite possible that the Russians will transfer additional reserves to the territory of Belarus quickly enough and even prepare an offensive. But this requires preparation, which is not observed at the moment," said Alexander Motuzyanik.

The Russians took two more settlements and tightened the noose around Sievierodonetsk

The Russian occupiers have seized two more settlements in the Luhansk region. These are Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, which are located near Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. In addition, the Russians are not giving up on their plans to take control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.

This is stated in a news bulletin of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of Donetsk, the enemy focused its main efforts on establishing full control over Sievierodonetsk. In addition, the occupier continues to carry out an offensive to encircle the Ukrainian military near Lysychansk.

"In the direction of Sievierodonetsk, the enemy has captured the settlements of Loskutovka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. They are carrying out assault operations to establish control over the village of Syrotyne. The ‘Rucists’ are preparing to cross the Siverskyi Donets River," the General Staff said.

In the direction of Bakhmut, an offensive is carried out in the direction of Zolote. The Russians want to seize the dominant heights in the Berestovo region to gain control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.

"In order to strengthen the group in this direction, the enemy moved to a battalion tactical group from the Central Military District to the village of Novotoshkivske," the General Staff added.

The enemy is not active in the directions Kramatorsk, Avdeevka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia. However, shelling continues in the area to limit the actions of the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, analysts at the Institute for War Studies downgraded their forecast for the capture of Lysychansk. According to them, the city may be in Russian hands in the next few days.

