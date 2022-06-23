Storm in Sofia, Underpasses Flooded

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 23, 2022, Thursday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Storm in Sofia, Underpasses Flooded

A heavy storm in the capital this morning flooded the underpasses in the center.

Shortly before 9 o'clock the sky darkened and torrential rains began. A yellow code has been announced for Sofia city due to heavy rains and thunderstorms today. The amount of precipitation that is expected to fall is up to 20 liters/sq.m. There are also conditions for hail.

/BGNES

