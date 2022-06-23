Bulgaria: No More Money for Employers who Hired Ukrainian Citizens

Employers in Bulgaria, who hired Ukrainian refugees, are facing a new big problem. Surprisingly, some companies have been notified that from July 1 they will no longer receive financial assistance from the state for the employed Ukrainian citizens. The money for hired foreign employees is stopped. What will happen to working Ukrainian refugees?

The hoteliers in Hissarya signaled that there was a problem. The accountant Stoyanka Raichinova explained that in the initial reading of the program there was no requirement to be hotel workers at the beginning of the program.

"We had a promise that once they start, they will be included in it. This way they will be able to receive BGN 356 in overheads. However, with the latest instructions, they cannot be included in the program unless they are looking for a new employer," she explained. She added that 6 people are employed in the hotel complex where she works. And for the resort town there are 50 in total.

"They are in different positions - waiters, technicians, maids. Salaries are fully covered by us, the state promised support. We can hire new employees who do not have to work for us at the moment. Our current employees with Ukrainian citizenship will not be able to receive the integration supplement. We will have to release them so that they can receive it through another employer," Raichinova revealed.

According to the hired refugees, they are counting on the money and hope to receive their benefits. Hoteliers and branch organizations rely on swift action by the Minister of Social Affairs.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova