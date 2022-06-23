Bulgaria is Not Expected to Lift its Veto on North Macedonia at the EU Summit

At the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels and at the meeting of European leaders after that, no concrete proposal is expected from Bulgaria to lift its veto on North Macedonia.

"Renew Europe" MEP and rapporteur for northern Macedonia in the European Parliament Ilhan Kyuchyuk (DPS) described as "very good" the French proposal to resolve the bilateral dispute with Bulgaria during yesterday's plenary session.

An EU source said yesterday that a decision by the Bulgarian parliament is expected. According to this source, the French proposal is the only one on which a solution can be found.

The uncertainty comes from the fact that there is no decision of the Bulgarian parliament - something without which the resigned Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was adamant that he will not change the position of our country.

People close to the government claim that the situation is complicated by the lack of a decision of the resigned cabinet that can be proposed for voting in the National Assembly.

However, according to an EU diplomatic source, the call of the Bulgarian opposition in support of the French proposal is a clear signal that could put the ruling party and the opposition on the same line. He described this as a "positive trend" and added that if there was a decision by the Bulgarian parliament, then a meeting of the EU's permanent representatives could be convened, after which the Council would approve the decision. It is also possible to proceed with a simpler written procedure.

Most likely, European leaders will give candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, and for Georgia - a European perspective.

The latest developments in Ukraine, incl. their impact on the food crisis will also be the subject of discussions.

/BNR