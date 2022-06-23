Bulgaria: Petkov’s Party is Ready to take the First Term for Government

Kiril Petkov at a rally in support of the government in resignation

"We Continue the Change" (WCC) is ready to take the first term to form a government and try to find 121 independent deputies for the new cabinet.

This became clear from the words of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after the end of the session of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change" late last night, after the government was overthrown with a vote of no confidence.

"By beating them in elections, or by having 121 deputies, independent."

If they try to form a government within this parliament, Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev will again be candidates for prime minister and deputy prime minister.

In the second case - if there are new elections, "We Continue the Change" are preparing to win them.

Temporarily acting Parliament Speaker Miroslav Ivanov added:

"Of course, 'We Continue the Change' will take the mandate and will not return it. We will not run away from responsibility."

The WCC will not nominate a candidate for Speaker of the National Assembly, as they believe that there is no more suitable candidate for Speaker of Parliament than Nikola Minchev, and they do not have enough votes.

They do not think that the so-called French proposal and draft decisions of GERB and DPS on the case of North Macedonia must enter the hall until the resigned Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska is heard about what has been achieved so far.

GERB stated that they will not try to form a cabinet if they receive a mandate from the president. They will wait for the "We Continue to Change" attempt to form a new government.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova said current partners need to take steps for a new cabinet.

"Well, let's try. The hardest option is elections."

According to Ninova, however, the coalition agreement needs to be updated.

The other partner in the coalition, co-chair of Democratic Bulgaria Hristo Ivanov, commented that all options would be discussed with "We Continue the Change" to return the country to a state of governance.

From the words of the chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" Toshko Yordanov it became clear that Slavi Trifonov's party does not rule out the possibility of new talks with "We Continue the Change", but they will follow the positions of other groups regarding European integration of North Macedonia.

The “Vazrazhdane” party has said it will not negotiate with parties in this parliament.

