Petkov: It was an Honor to Lead a Government taken down by the Russian Ambassador, Peevski, Borissov and Trifonov

Politics | June 22, 2022, Wednesday // 19:48
Bulgaria: Petkov: It was an Honor to Lead a Government taken down by the Russian Ambassador, Peevski, Borissov and Trifonov Kiril Petkov @Tsvetelina Belutova, 1000balkan.com, Dnevnik

It was an honor for me to lead a government that was taken down by Peevski, Borissov, Trifonov and Mitrofanova (Russia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria)”, said the now-former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov after the successful no-confidence vote that passed today with the votes of 123 MPs.

This vote is just a small step in a very long road. What they (the opposition) didn’t understand was that in such a way they cannot win the Bulgarian people. I promise that we will continue this battle to win over our country. And one day we will have Bulgaria without people ruling from the shadows, without the mafia, a normal country, a successful European country. Thank you!”, said Petkov in his last speech as Prime Minister.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petkov, vote, government, Prime Minister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria