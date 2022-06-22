Zelensky: I Thank Petkov for Supporting our Status as an EU Candidate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov for his willingness to support granting Ukraine EU candidate status.

"We coordinated our steps with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria @KirilPetkov on the eve of the European Council. I thanked Bulgaria for its readiness to support granting our country the status of an EU candidate country," wrote Zelensky on Twitter.

The Brussels summit will take place on 23 and 24 June. The main task of the heads of state of the 27 member states will be to vote on the European Commission's proposal for Ukraine. Full unanimity is needed for Kyiv to take the path of European integration.

Last week, the EC recommended that Ukraine and Moldova be granted candidate status, the first step in a long process of EU membership talks.

Petkov will attend the European Council meeting even if tonight's no-confidence vote is successful. In such a scenario, he will represent Bulgaria as resigned prime minister.

