Delyan Peevski appeared at Today’s Protest and Announced he will Vote against Petkov’s Cabinet

Citizens protested against fuel prices in the square in front of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Their demands are that a liter of diesel and petrol cost less than BGN 2, and a liter of gas - less than BGN 1. The demonstration was supported by the united transport branch in Bulgaria.

Protesters chanted "Resignation!".

Supporters of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) were part of the protesters in front of the back entrance of the National Assembly, demanding the resignation of Petkov's cabinet. DPS deputies, including Mustafa Karadayi and Delyan Peevski, came out.

MP Delyan Peevski is ready to lead the people under the banner of the protest. He appeared before parliament and will apparently enter the National Assembly to vote.

This happened against the background of thin bills until recently - who has how many votes, whether they are enough or not to overthrow the government.

"I am here to vote against the oligarch's (Ivo Prokopiev) Prime Minister (Kiril Petkov)," he commented staying true to the tradition of blaming Prokopiev for everything.

Supporters of the Vazrazhdane party are also gathering at the same place, urging Kiril Petkov's government to hand over power.

There is an increased police presence in the area.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

