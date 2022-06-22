Germany Published a List of Weapons that will Give to Ukraine

The German government has published a list of weapons it will give to Ukraine. This coincided with the delivery of the 2000 tank howitzers.

The list consists of two parts - already delivered weapons and equipment and weapons to be delivered. The aid includes air and ground weapons, which are delivered in two ways - directly from the Bundeswehr's warehouses and from German arms companies, to which the state will pay 2 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

The list will be updated regularly. The United States also regularly publishes lists of aid to Ukraine. However, the date of delivery will not be published for security reasons.

So far, Germany has delivered 3,000 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank grenade launchers, 14,900 anti-tank mines, 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,700 Strela portable anti-aircraft missile systems, 7 self-propelled howitzers, 2,000 MiG-29 fighter parts, 50 anti-tank missiles, 100,000 hand grenades, etc.

More ammunition, helmets, 10 armored personnel carriers, jamming stations, ground radars, anti-drone guns, 30 anti-aircraft guns "Gepard" and air defense system "Iris-T", which can protect a large city from bombing and missiles, are to be delivered.

