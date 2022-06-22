Study: 41.3% of Bulgarians Do Not Want Early Elections

Slavi Trifonov's actions are against the background of a tangible public reluctance for new sharp political movements - the public background is not in favor of new elections and even government changes. The new French proposal for North Macedonia came amid a continuing firm belief that Skopje has not done enough to remove Bulgaria's "block". The ambiguity on the big topic of recent years - anti-corruption policy - remains unclear, as does the declared public opposition to Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine. These are the summaries of Gallup International Balkan's regular independent research program.

41.3% of the adult Bulgarian citizens share that they rather do not agree to have new early elections. 26.5% are of the opposite opinion. Regarding the resignation of the government, Bulgarians are not so categorical, but even there it seems that the reluctance to resign still prevails, albeit by a little - 39.8% versus 36.7%.

There are serious shares of hesitation among Bulgarians on both issues. Despite the hesitation, however, it seems that there is no setting for radical political changes on the part of society in the first half of this month. How the second half will be affected remains to be seen.

62.8% of adult Bulgarians believe that North Macedonia has not done enough to lift Bulgaria's veto. Less than a tenth believe that RNM has done enough. The data confirm the observations that the position of the Bulgarian society on the topic remains firm and unchanged. These are the traditional levels on these questions.

The majority of potential voters of all parties represented in parliament believe that the RNM has not done enough. In the smaller electorates, of course, the accumulation is not enough for final conclusions and the data have a rather indicative function, but similar data appear in other monthly waves of research on this indicator and show a solid structure. There is less awareness of the topic among the younger ones, but even there the majorities are obvious. In the case of the elderly, the opinions are extremely firm.

Awareness of the other main topic - anti-corruption policy, is low.

According to the idea of ​​dividing the line commission into two new bodies, the share of those who cannot answer the question categorically is not small - 40.7%. The idea is supported by 24.3% of adult Bulgarians, but 35% are of the opposite opinion.

On the big foreign policy topic - the war, there is no structural change in opinions in our country. 58.8% in Bulgaria say they do not approve of Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine. However, 23.3% do not hide that they approve of these actions.

The data is part of the monthly independent research program. The study was conducted between June 2 and 10 among 806 people using the method "face to face" with tablets. The sample is representative of the adult population of the country. The maximum standard deviation is ± 3.5% for 50 percent. 1% of the sample is equal to about 54,000 people.

