At least 920 Killed after an Earthquake in Afghanistan

The victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan on Wednesday night increased to at least 920, said the deputy minister in charge of disaster management, AFP reported.

"According to the information we have so far, at least 920 people have been killed and 600 injured," Sharafuddin Muslim told a news conference in Kabul.

Reuters reported, citing representatives of the same agency, that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake with an epicenter in the southeastern province near the border with Pakistan killed at least 950 people.

Four districts in Paktika province were hardest hit. Footage shows destroyed homes and ruins.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake was felt in Pakistan and India. There are reports of destruction on Pakistani territory, and eyewitness accounts of many wounded have been posted on social media.

Information about the affected people in more remote settlements is still expected.

A rescue operation is underway, including helicopters to transport the wounded.

/BNR