Turkey: Huge Forest Fire in Marmaris

A huge forest fire broke out in Marmaris on Tuesday night. According to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, about 1,600 people are fighting the flames in the Amazon Bay in the area of Bordubet, BGNES reported.

A total of 363 cars and 39 construction machines were sent to the area of the fire, where ground intervention took place throughout the night. 1500 workers took part in the activities and during the night on land the fire was contained. At dawn, 20 helicopters and 14 planes also took part in the firefighting.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu inspected the area by helicopter. The cause of the disaster has not yet been determined.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova