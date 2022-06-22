Sofia: A Protest against High Fuel Prices is planned for Today

A national protest against high fuel prices was organized, on social networks, for today in the Bulgarian capital.

It is planned to start at 4 p.m. Bulgarian time on Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia. The citizens' demands are that the prices of diesel and petrol be below BGN 2 and gas below BGN 1.

"No to high fuel prices," is the slogan of people united on social media.

In the specially created group for the event, the organizers wrote that anyone who wishes can attend the event no matter how they move to the square in front of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral - on foot, by bike, or other vehicles.

“The united transport industry will support the national civil protest against high fuel prices”, said Magdalena Miltenova of the Confederation of Bus Carriers.

“The demands of the industry coincide with those of young people for lower fuel prices”, she added, recalling that on several occasions they had said just that through protests.

"The reduction of fuel prices is one of our main demands, both for the carriers and for every Bulgarian citizen. For our part, the citizens will certainly have the full support on the 22nd for the protest they announced against the high prices of fuels," Miltenova was quoted as saying by BNR.

Passenger traffic will not be suspended today, the Confederation of Bus Carriers said. And only employees of transport companies who are free can join the protest.

The National Taxi Union said some of the industry's demands, such as eliminating excise duties on fuels and reducing VAT, are set out in the draft budget update.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES