President of North Macedonia: Bulgaria has Humiliated us more than Greece in 20 years of Negotiations

"I advised Prime Minister Kovachevski not to go to the summit in Brussels just to take pictures and to endure the humiliation of Bulgaria," President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with TV24.

According to the President, Kovachevski has nothing to look for at this meeting, especially since at yesterday's meeting of the ambassadors of the EU member states the Bulgarian side presented new demands for lifting the veto on North Macedonia.

"I advise the prime minister not to go to Brussels. A few days ago we talked about this topic and my advice was that if this is the case, and yesterday the Bulgarians submitted five new requests, then what should the Prime Minister look for there, just to be photographed? Imagine the EU-Western Balkans summit, when only we from the whole region are not making progress - we came only for the photo," Pendarovski said.

The President of RN Macedonia added that such humiliations as the country has experienced in negotiations with Bulgaria has never been seen with Greece for 20 years of negotiations. "We, the politicians from the small countries, are often in a situation where we are forced to give in, but I think that in the last two years we have experienced such national harassment by Bulgaria against us compared to 20 years of negotiations with Greece," said Pendarovski.

He also commented on the announcement of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church (BOC) that it recognizes the MOC-OA in canonical unity but will decide on its name later.

"Today I saw the decision of the BOC to recognize the church of North Macedonia. Imagine: They say they recognize the church in North Macedonia, and they will think more about its name. Who are you to think that?” Pendarovski said.

/BGNES