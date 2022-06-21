Bulgarian PM: 4 People including the Russian Ambassador are the Reason for this Vote of No Confidence

“The real reason for this vote of no confidence is four people”. This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during the debate on the vote of no confidence in the plenary hall.

He got into a verbal dispute with the chairman of the Parliamentary Group of "There Is Such a People" Toshko Yordanov.

“Borissov fears that justice will come. Peevski is afraid that his companies will not get this money, Ms. Mitrofanova is not scary, and sometimes you may not listen to her about everything. Tomorrow depends on you. Do not allow Bulgarian politics, and where this country is going, to depend on four text messages from 4 people who are not in this hall”, Petkov said. “I missed who the fourth text message will be from - from Slavi Trifonov”, the Prime Minister added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT