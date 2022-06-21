Until next summer, Terminal 1 Flights will be Closed at Sofia Airport

Gradual complete renovation of Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport is starting, and before the beginning of next summer, all flights will be operated by it. This was announced by Jesus Caballero, who is the executive director of SOF Connect, the concessionaire of Bulgaria’s largest airport.

The active construction activities that should change the look of the airport will be in the fall of 2022.

The plan envisions expanding and increasing the capacity to check luggage and documents, the latter including an increase in Border Police staff. Check-in counters are also expected to double, and a tender for a luggage handling system that includes self-service is yet to be announced.

Three new sleeves are planned for aircraft of different sizes, renovation of the areas for sale of goods and those for food. There will also be a terrace with a view of the planes and opportunities for smoking, which, according to Caballero, many Bulgarian travelers insisted on.

The indoor parking lot, which is in very poor condition, was also to be repaired.

Terminal 1 will be preserved as a historic building for the airport, where private flights will be taken and where the current VIP area will remain, which will be renovated.

After the completion of the construction activities of the terminal, a plan for the construction of Terminal 3 is envisaged, which should be operational by 2030.

