Deputy PM Vassilev towards GERB: Your Economic Philosophy is – “F*** the Poor”

“The motives for the no-confidence vote are unclear”, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Asen Vassilev said today in parliament.

“The deficit in Bulgaria is one of the lowest deficits in the EU this year. The deficit is 4.1% with covid measures, 2.5% without covid measures, just as it was approved by the parliament at the end of January and you also voted for this budget,” Vassilev said, addressing Kiril Ananiev of GERB.

“Your economic philosophy is: ‘f*** the poor’”, Asen Vassilev addressed GERB.

"Growth of imports - with 55% increase in fuel prices and three times increase in gas prices, we import them both, I do not know if this is news for you, there is no way for imports not to increase, which is good, however, we have to take into account that exports are growing faster, even when we remove the effect of inflation, we can say that they grow by 20% in absolutely all commodity groups," said the Minister of Finance.

According to him, the total growth of exports to third countries outside the EU is 27.5%.

"Exports are growing and they are not growing because of your statement that they are growing because of arms exports, but they grow because of all spheres of the economy," Vassilev said.

/BGNES