Von der Leyen: Reducing Heating in Europe by 2 Degrees will Replace Nord Stream Supplies

“Reducing home heating temperatures in Europe by 2 degrees would make it possible to replace gas supplies through the Nord Stream gas pipeline”. This opinion was expressed by the President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in an interview with the Spanish newspaper elDiario.

"Energy efficiency and energy savings play an important role," she said. “In the first quarter of this year, we have already reduced supplies of Russian gas by 30%," she said.

"At the last European Council, we decided that we needed to consider a comprehensive reform of the electricity market in the medium and long term," Von der Leyen continued.

According to her, EU sanctions against Russia are effective.

"The most important thing now is to look at the shortcomings," she added. "It's an important job. These are issues that we are discussing with each other, and I think we will discuss them at the next G-7 summit," he said.

EU member states will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, Von der Layen added.

"EU candidate status does not provide automatic access to funds," she said. "But beyond this issue of candidate status, we, Ukraine's friends and allies will rebuild the country because the existence of this democracy is in the strategic interest. That is why we have made a proposal to the EC to manage Ukraine's reconstruction Ukraine, where to target all these different global initiatives that have already been proposed, whether by the EU or international financial institutions," said von der Leyen. "I emphasize governance because we want to make sure that there is a clear plan for Ukraine's recovery and that investment is linked to reforms," ​​she added. "The European Council and Parliament must decide how to finance the European part of the contribution. We have presented various proposals, but they need to be discussed and decided by the Council."

As for EU enlargement, the head of the EC said that "today Turkey is further away from the EU than in the past". "There is no progress and that is enough," she said. "So it is in Turkey's hands to change something on this issue. But they are not doing it yet. "

"We must take a step towards voting on the principle of a qualified majority in foreign policy because I believe that in this rapidly changing world, the EU's voice is needed for many foreign policy developments," said von der Leyen. "And it is sad to see that Europe is often silent because we cannot unite."

