Business Insider: World Markets are expecting an Insanely Difficult Summer

Business | June 21, 2022, Tuesday // 12:27
Bulgaria: Business Insider: World Markets are expecting an Insanely Difficult Summer

World markets are expecting an "insanely difficult" summer due to the partial embargo of the European Union on Russian oil, Business Insider reports, citing analyst Victor Chatenay.

According to him, the only hope for lower resource prices will be "insanely" high interest rates on loans.

"The immediate effect in the near future will be an insanely difficult and insanely stressful summer," says Chatenay.

The authors of BI believe that attempts to deprive Moscow of energy revenues did not have the expected effect.

"On the contrary, Russia now exports more oil than before the conflict in Ukraine, and thanks to the sharp rise in prices, receives about $20 billion a month from foreign buyers," Business Insider reported.

Experts interviewed by the publication believe that lower supply from Russia and higher demand could lead to further increases in oil prices, given the recovery of the tourism sector after the pandemic.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the West stepped up pressure on Moscow. Some countries have announced a freeze on Russian assets, and many brands have withdrawn. The EU has already approved six packages of sanctions, including a gradual embargo on coal and oil imports.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: business, summer, high, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria