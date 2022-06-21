PM Petkov: Stealing from the Bulgarian Taxpayer is something this Government will Not Allow

Petkov's cabinet faces a no-confidence vote

Kiril Petkov's government is facing its biggest test so far - the National Assembly will discuss a vote of no confidence in the cabinet today and will vote on it on Wednesday or Thursday. It depends on the decision whether Petkov will remain in power after the withdrawal of "There Is Such a People" from the ruling coalition and the loss of a parliamentary majority, or whether the constitutional procedure for forming a new government within this parliament will be launched.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov demanded the floor and rejected from the rostrum everything addressed by the former ruling critics.

He stressed that in his six months in power, the cabinet has ruled in a situation incomparable to all its predecessors, war, global inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring energy prices. He explicitly emphasized that GERB is aware that the prices of energy sources are the cause of the inflation brought into the country, but they deliberately keep it secret.

Petkov reported that the government has managed to provide assistance to citizens and businesses, keeping the deficit to 4.1%, and government debt is declining and according to Eurostat Bulgaria is the third country in the European Union with the lowest debt. He described as untrue the statement that the state was left without money and pointed out that there were 9.3 billion in the reserve. He pointed out that reputable financial institutions such as Fitch and Standard & Poor's give Bulgaria a positive credit rating.

The Prime Minister stressed that European funds had been unblocked in a few months and the Reconstruction and Sustainability Plan worth 13 billion euros had been launched, without closing the coal-fired power plants. As successes of the government, he pointed out that the Development Bank was profitable in the first quarter, and the fund of funds has financed 180 start-up companies in just 3 months. He reported successes in tourism, transport and other areas.

Kiril Petkov rhetorically asked whether the reasons for the requested resignation of the government were others - the return to the hands of the state at the border checkpoint "Kapitan Andreevo", the suspension of inhouse orders for billions, the beginning of judicial reform with the closure of the specialized prosecutor's office and the draft law commission, the revelations of abuses in sports federations, the real diversification of gas supplies or the ongoing Turkish Stream investigation.

"The truth is one - this government will not allow the Bulgarian taxpayer to steal and those who did it sooner or later will come to real justice. Because of these motives you have to make a decision tomorrow and you have a real chance to score the state in a political crisis during the war, to miss the historic time for judicial reforms and return to Russian gas, "said MPs Kiril Petkov.

The Prime Minister called on the MPs to remember their oath in the National Assembly and to lead them when they vote.

“Your oath does not mention the names of Slavi Trifonov, Ahmed Dogan, Boyko Borisov or Mrs. Mitrofanova, there is only a commitment to be guided by the interests of the people,” said Kiril Petkov.

The words of the Prime Minister were greeted with applause by the deputies from the ruling coalition. The leader of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" Toshko Yordanov and his ally Stanislav Balabanov got to their feet and also demonstratively applauded with high hands.

