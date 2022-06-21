Deputy PM: The No Confidence Vote depends on the Conscience of Six Deputies

“The government's economic and financial policies are not a failure and we will prove it in parliament”. This was stated to journalists by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev in connection with the upcoming vote of no confidence in the Cabinet, which is to be discussed by the National Assembly today, BTA reported.

Minister Vassilev pointed out that the results of the no-confidence vote will depend on the conscience of six deputies, as are the missing votes of the ruling coalition in order to achieve a parliamentary majority.

However, the facts are different. In order for the government not to fall, not 6, but 5 deputies should not support the vote of no confidence. 6 deputies have already left "There Is Such a People". At the moment GERB. DPS, "Vazrazhdane" and "There Is Such a Oeople" have a total of 125 deputies. And in order for the government to fall in favor of the vote, 121 must vote. In other words, if 5 deputies vote "against", "abstained" or do not participate in the vote, the vote does not pass.

He noted that parliament's legislative program to update the budget has been made without having to work on weekends.

“Once all proposals have been made to the Committee on Budget and Finance, they will be considered and evaluated by the Ministry of Finance. We will work with our colleagues in the commission to adopt reasonable applications, and not so reasonable ones as possible to reject them”, said Asen Vassilev.

Minister Vassilev took part in the Sofia Economic Forum III, held today in the capital, where politicians and experts discuss issues in the fields of energy, security and economy.

Grain can triple in price

"If Europe does not take united action, there could be a doubling and tripling of the price of grain in the winter."

This is the opinion of the Deputy Prime Minister on the topic of the expected food crisis in Europe and the world, due to the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. He clarified that Russia does not currently export grain. Ukraine, on the other hand, cannot export it because its ports are blocked by Russia and transport by land is limited.

“Most of the grain was bought out by China because it offered the highest price”, Vassilev said. Countries that need grain the most, such as North Africa, will receive very small quantities or none at all. This, in turn, means that a large wave of migrants from these countries to Europe can be expected.

“If Europe does not activate market mechanisms to help poor countries get grain, a massive rise in food prices in Europe can be expected”, Vassilev added.

“Europe's united action means triggering Article 15 in order to keep the European market and all exports, outside Europe, controlled and not to those who offer the highest price, but to those who has the greatest need for grain. This will avoid a humanitarian crisis and catastrophe.”

The Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister commented that since mid-January there has been a complete withdrawal of the logistics supply chain of key supplies - energy and food. According to Vassilev, it was clear that there would be a war. According to him, it is extremely important that everyone is prepared for what lies ahead. "What lies ahead is not something beautiful and we will not go through it easily," said Minister Vassilev.

“There will be other problems that will arise in the near future. They will be related to the shortage of construction materials, as well as rare metals”, predicts the Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and Minister of Finance. That is why Vassilev called for joint action.

“In the medium term, the connection between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Poland must be improved in order to build the necessary gas pipelines, roads, railways in order to move the goods”, Vassilev added. He believes that the Black Sea will not be able to be used as a transport channel, at least in the near future, as freight traffic on it will be high risk. “Decision-making at the level of the European Union must be accelerated, because we need to act faster”, called the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ