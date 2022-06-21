Bulgaria: Fuel Prices with a New Peak, Petrol and Diesel reach BGN 3.50 per Liter

Prices per liter of fuel jumped again, and at the main and largest gas stations, they vary. For a liter of A95 petrol, drivers pay between BGN 3.32 and BGN 3.43, respectively, and for a liter of regular diesel, the amount ranges from BGN 3.43 to BGN 3.58.

Only a few days later, on July 1, the relief of 25 cents on the price of a liter of ordinary fuel is expected to be accepted, and according to the authorities, this should have a beneficial effect on drivers.

According to Rumen Dimitrov, the expected reduction will have a positive effect on everyone in Bulgaria. He drives his car almost every day:

"We are construction workers, we refuel every day. Now we refill with a dropper. For 40 levs I used to go to the countryside, now with 40 levs, I can't go to the working site. At 3.49 levs I refueled diesel. Is this normal for an ordinary person?"

Dimitrov told BGNES that since fuel prices have risen, he has been driving less often. His hope is that the price will fall soon.

Krasi, another driver, said that no reduction would be felt: "BGN 3.50 for petrol is not a normal price".

Taxi driver Mario Avramov believes that "these 25 cents are absolutely insignificant" and will not be felt in the pocket of the end-user.

/BNR